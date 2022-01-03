LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An LAPD pursuit of an allegedly stolen SUV on canyon roads in the Agoura Hills area Monday ended with the suspect surrendering to authorities following a brief standoff.
The chase started around 10 a.m., when LAPD officers in the Topanga Area tried to stop the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the 24300 block of Deer Lick Drive, according to the LAPD.READ MORE: NFL Finale Will Be Showdown For Playoffs: Chargers At Raiders
The motorist attempted to evade police by driving on a winding mountain road. At one point during the chase, the motorist stopped and exited his vehicle running into the brush, but he quickly changes his mind, returned to the vehicle and kept driving.READ MORE: Cal State Northridge Women's Basketball Team Cancels Third Game
The suspect followed the road into a residential driveway, where he came to a stop. Officers in a helicopter tracked the location of the vehicle, and officers on the ground prepared for the suspect at the bottom of the driveway, leading to a brief standoff that ended about 10:30 a.m. with the suspect surrendering.
The suspects name was not immediately made available.MORE NEWS: Video: Fire Engine Blocked By Snow-Seekers Double Parked Along Wrightwood's Mountain Roads
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)