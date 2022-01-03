SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a statement Monday.
Wilk said the positive diagnosis has delayed his return to Sacramento.
"On Sunday, prior to returning to Sacramento for the new legislative session, I tested positive for COVID-19," the 62-year-old Senate minority leader said in a statement. "Thankfully, I am asymptomatic and feel completely fine, but will follow the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health and remain home.
He said he is full vaccinated and had “ironically planned to get my booster this week.”
Wilk encouraged others to get vaccinated saying, "If you are considering vaccination, I urge you to take that precaution."
