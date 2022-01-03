LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to campuses when school resumes next week.

The first day of the spring semester for students has been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 11. Monday will be a “pupil-free day” for campus employees.

According to the District’s updated policies, “keeping our schools safe is a top priority for Los Angeles Unified. We all have a role in keeping our schools safe. Thank you for doing your part. Your feedback and partnership are appreciated. As a united Los Angeles Unified community, we will work together to ensure the safety of our students. We also thank our families and employees for the ongoing support and patience as we continue to provide our students with the best possible education in the safest possible environment.”

Employees and students can get a baseline test starting on Monday. Weekly testing will continue for all students and employees through the month of January. Masking will be required at all times, indoors and outdoors.

The District strongly recommends that “all students wear well-fitting, non-cloth masks with a nose wire. All employees are required to wear surgical grade masks or higher.”

Los Angeles Unified will continue to provide masks for students and employees if needed.

“Vaccinations remain a key element in reducing the impact of COVID-19 on individuals and communities, and will be required for students 12 and older at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.”

For information on testing centers and to make a COVID-19 test appointment at a Los Angeles Unified site, please visit lausd.net/covidtestingappt or call the Family Help Desk at (213) 443-1300. While appointments are encouraged, no appointment is needed for Los Angeles Unified COVID-19 tests. For a link of operating hours by testing site, please visit achieve.lausd.net/covidtestingappt.

COVID-19 at-home rapid self-tests are available for K-12 students. Please pick up free at-home COVID-19 rapid self-tests on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at any of our 63 Grab & Go sites. Each student may receive two self-tests. Please visit lausd.net/covid for a map of pickup locations.

Families may upload external PCR or antigen tests, or at-home tests to the student’s Daily Pass account no later than Sunday January 9, 2021

