LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Steve Cherundolo was named Monday the head coach of the Los Angeles Football Club.
“I am extremely excited to introduce Steve as our next head coach,” LAFC co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement.
“We know what works for LAFC and also what works in MLS, and Steve has a unique blend of international and domestic experience at the highest levels that matches those needs. We have seen this past year how great a fit he is with the LAFC culture, how well he knows our players and our philosophy, and that he is the ideal choice to lead us to on-field success.”
Cherundolo, 42, is a Southern California native and a 2021 inductee into the U.S. Soccer Hall of fame.
The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran is replacing Bob Bradley, who led the team since the franchise’s inception. In November, Bradley announced he would be stepping aside.
“I am ecstatic to be named the head coach of LAFC,” Cherundolo said in a statement. “Having been a part of the club for the past year, I was able to see firsthand that the fans, city, and organization are all extraordinary. Furthering the club’s endeavors on and off the field are my main focus and I can’t wait to get started.”
