LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday.
A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST.

UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5).
⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf
— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022
That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st.
“Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website.