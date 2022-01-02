PASADENA (CBSLA) — Rose Parade floats will be on display Sunday for those seeking to marvel at the floats up close.
The ticketed event dubbed Floatfest will allow spectators to walk along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards and see float after float after float.
“It is great to see the floats up close and for people to be able to walk around and see everything that is on TV and see how much details goes into everything,” said Robert, a volunteer. “There are 935 of us [volunteers]. And some of us have been doing this parade such as myself for up to 45 years.”
