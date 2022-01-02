SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Whittier Police Department officers reported to the scene of a fatal traffic collision involving a semi truck in Santa Fe Springs on Sunday evening.
The incident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. on Excelsior Drive, and when authorities arrived on scene they found one person dead. The person, who’s name has yet to be released pending next of kin, died at the scene, where they found a mangled car under the rear end of the semi truck.
The cause of the collision is currently unknown, and the circumstances are being investigated by Whittier Police officers.
There were no other injuries reported.