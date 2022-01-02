CARSON (CBSLA) — More Southland beaches have been added to an “off limits” list as a result of a sewage spill in Carson last week.
The spill resulted in seven beaches now being closed. The two most recent additions include Surfside Beach and Sunset Beach. Prior closures include Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point, Royal Palms, and Rancho Palos Verdes' beaches.
More than 8-million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Dominguez Channel last Thursday. Murky, brown water also poured into several neighborhoods.
“I couldn’t sleep in my bedroom. I had to go into another room on the backside to sleep. It was all in my house,” said Najah Najiy, a neighbor. “Headaches, nausea, this is unexpected.”
Los Angeles County Sanitation officials say they are still trying to determine what caused the sewage spill. Crews managed to stop the leak late Friday night. A spokesperson for the department said they were aware the four-foot diameter was old and that a replacement sewer was under construction at the time of the leak.
“We really have to investigate further. This is an older sewer. This is installed in the 1960s. We have a program to monitor the condition of the sewers in our system. This is something that we knew was near the end of its life,” Bryan Langpap of the LA County Sanitation District.