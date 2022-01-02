LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office on Sunday released the names of a man and a woman found shot to death in a Lancaster home.
The man, Frankie Johnson, was 29 years old, and the woman, Channel Anderson, was 30.
The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1100 block of W. Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not provide any suspect information.