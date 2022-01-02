LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are seeking public help in locating a missing man who hails from East Los Angeles.
Luis Armando Perez, 59-years-old, was last seen on Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. on South Arizona Avenue in East L.A.
He has black hair and a gray mustache, and was last seen wearing a black-and-white jacket with black pants. He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. The Missing Persons Report also indicated that Perez was missing his teeth.
It also noted that Perez is diabetic.
Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
