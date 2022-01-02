CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BURBANK (CBSLA) — Burbank Police were on the scene of a potential shooting which occurred on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on East Orange Grove Avenue in Burbank at around 7:30 p.m.

A report from Burbank Police Department disclosed that when they arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The report also indicated that authorities were not looking for a suspect in the incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

However, an investigation is still ongoing.

