NORWALK (CBSLA) – A four car traffic collision occurred Sunday in Norwalk near the intersection of Foster and Studebaker Roads, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk station.
The LA County Fire Department responded to calls about the crash at approximately 10:39 a.m.
Authorities with the fire department said that three patients were transported to trauma centers, though their conditions were unknown.
Police were asking the public to avoid the area if possible.