PASADENA (CBSLA) – The UPS Store has taken top honors in Saturday’s 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2022 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Rise, Shine & Read!’ featuring a proud father rooster reading to his family of chicks on a 35-foot-tall, 55-foot-long animated float.

The float, built by Irwindale-based Fiesta Parade Floats, demonstrates the importance of literacy.

The Sweepstakes Award honors the most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment. UPS Store also won this honor in 2019 and 2020.

The other winning floats, 23 in all, are:

— Louisiana Travel

“Feed Your Soul”

Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment

— Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day

“Seeding Tomorrow”

President’s Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers

— Lions Club International

“Quest for Kindness”

Leishman Public Spirit Award for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant

— Donate Life

“Courage to Hope”

Extraordinaire Award for most extraordinary float

— AIDS Healthcare Foundation

“Vaccinate Our World”

Queen’s Award for most outstanding presentation of roses

— RFD-TV/Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom

“Wild Kingdom”

Director’s Award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral

— City of Torrance / Torrance Rose Float Association

“The Embodiment of Nature”

Princess Award for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length

— Kaiser Permanente

“A Healthier Future”

Theme Award for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme

— Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

“Nature’s Classroom”

Judges Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact

— City of Alhambra

“School Rocks”

Tournament Volunteer Award for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length

— City of Hope

“Garden of Hopes and Dreams”

Past President’s Award for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials

— The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation

“Saluting America’s Band Directors: We Teach Music. We Teach Life.”

Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment

— California Physical Therapy Association

“Physical Therapists Improve the Way You Move”

Grand Marshal Award for most outstanding creative concept and float design

— The Masked Singer

“Anything Can Happen”

Isabella Coleman Award for most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design

— Reese’s University

“Chocolate. Peanut Butter. Success.”

Bob Hope Humor Award for most whimsical and amusing float

— Cal Poly Universities

“Stargrazers”

Animation Award for most outstanding use of animation

— La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

“Who Says We Can’t?”

Crown City Innovator for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology

— Western Asset

“Let Imagination Be Your Guide”

Fantasy Award for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination

— Trader Joe’s

“You Are Invited”

Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions

— Wetzel’s Pretzels

“California Cruisin”

Golden State Award for most outstanding depiction of life in California

— Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

“An Unlikely Tale”

Mayor’s Award for most outstanding float from a participating city

— South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

“Sky’s the Limit”

Founder’s Award for most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization

— China Airlines

“Biking Around Taiwan”

International Award for most outstanding float from outside the United States