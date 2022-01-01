LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A shooting in downtown has halted service on the Metro A Line on Saturday.
The shooting was reported about 9:10 p.m. at Washington Boulevard and Long Beach Avenue.
As a result, train service between Washington and San Pedro Boulevard was shut down.
A LINE (BLUE): no train service between Washington and San Pedro due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/4t36ZLNsgh
— LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) January 2, 2022
The suspect reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle and Metro A Line service was suspended at the Seventh and Metro Center, according to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo.
