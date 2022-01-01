SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A pregnant woman is in stable condition today after being shot in the abdomen at a family gathering early Saturday morning in Santa Clarita, authorities said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. to the 29200 block of Florabunda Road regarding a family disturbance, shots "fired" call, according to a watch deputy at the department's Santa Clarita Valley station.
The suspect had fled the scene prior by the time deputies arrived, she said, adding that authorities have yet to release a description of the suspect.
The sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 661-260-4000.
