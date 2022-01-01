SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Police are searching for two suspects who ditched their vehicle on the side of the road following a high-speed pursuit along the I-5 freeway.
Police began to pursue the black SUV after suspecting the driver was intoxicated. The driver led police on a high-speed chase consistently reaching speeds more than 100 mph while going northbound on the I-5 freeway.
The driver and passenger then stopped and abandoned the vehicle on the side of the freeway before fleeing from police on foot. They later climbed up an embankment onto Foothill Boulevard and Balboa Boulevard in Sylmar.
As of 10:30 p.m., authorities were still searching for the suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.