SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — On Saturday, the Orange County Health Care Agency expanded its beach closures after millions of gallons of sewage spilled into the Dominguez Channel in Carson two days prior.
The OCHCA order now bars swimming, surfing and diving at Seal Beach’s Surfside Beach and Huntington Beach’s Sunset Beach. Officials have also closed these six other beaches throughout Los Angeles And Orange County:
- Cabrillo Beach
- Point Fermin Beach
- Royal Palms State Beach
- Rancho Palos Verdes Beach
- Seal Beach
- White Point Park Beach
These beaches will remain closed until bacteria levels are within state safety standards. Los Angeles County Public Health and the Los Angeles Sanitation District will collect water quality samples.
It was initially reported that 2 to 4 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Dominguez Channel, Thursday. However, on Friday, when the majority of beaches were first closed officials reported that the spill may have reached highs of 6 to 7 million gallons of sewage. And now, on Saturday, Orange County officials reported another increase, believing the sewage spill to reach about 8.5 million gallons.
There is no official timeline on how long it will take to clean the sewage spill.
A sewage spill of this magnitude is dangerous and unacceptable and we need to understand what happened,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.
She continued to say that the storm "undoubtedly contributed to the spill" and called for an improved infrastructure which "doesn't fail when it rains."
“I am calling on L.A. County Sanitation Districts to do a full investigation into the cause of the spill and whether aging or faulty infrastructure was involved,” she concluded.