LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were shot and killed today in Lancaster and the shooter remains at large.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the 1100 Block of W. Ave J-9, Lancaster.
Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene. The victims' names will be withheld pending notification of next of kin. No suspect information was immediately available.
There is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
