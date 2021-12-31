LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol will be out in full force beginning Friday cracking down on impaired drivers in Los Angeles County.
The California Highway Patrol will begin its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” starting at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through Sunday night.READ MORE: No Burn Order In Effect Through Friday For Many Parts Of Southland
All available officers will be on the roads, looking for impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators.READ MORE: Southland Regions Impacted By Fallout From Winter Storms
“Ringing in the New Year should be an exciting time filled with celebration and hope,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “To help keep the roadways safe through the holiday and beyond, our officers will be out in force to deter, detect and remove impaired drivers.”
Last New Year’s, CHP made 709 DUI arrests statewide.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle Blaze Near American Military Museum In El Monte
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)