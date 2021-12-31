HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in the pursuit of a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on Friday evening.
The pursuit began in Hollywood, before the suspect led authorities throughout the Southland.
Just after 9:20 p.m., the suspect stopped the vehicle, a black Honda, prompting a standoff with authorities. The vehicle stopped at Kenmore Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.
As of 10:15 p.m., he had yet to exit the vehicle, but it appeared that the left front tire had deflated.
At around 10:25 p.m., the suspect opened the door and exited the vehicle before re-entering less than a minute later.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.