CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Hollywood, KCAL 9, LAPD, Police Standoff, Pursuit

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in the pursuit of a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on Friday evening.

The pursuit began in Hollywood, before the suspect led authorities throughout the Southland.

Just after 9:20 p.m., the suspect stopped the vehicle, a black Honda, prompting a standoff with authorities. The vehicle stopped at Kenmore Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

As of 10:15 p.m., he had yet to exit the vehicle, but it appeared that the left front tire had deflated.

At around 10:25 p.m., the suspect opened the door and exited the vehicle before re-entering less than a minute later.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 