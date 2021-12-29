STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Beau Mann, 39, who has been missing since late November.
Mann was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes on Nov. 30, around 2:00 p.m. at a convenience store on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. He may have also been wearing a backpack. He is described as a white man weighing about 220 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and is about 5-foot-10.
Mann is the founder of the social media community Sober Grid, which was created for recovering addicts. After suffering with addiction when he was younger, Mann created Sober Grid in 2016 to provide a safe space for also suffering from substance abuse.
"Sober Grid has been successful in touching thousands of lives across 117 countries because of our teams' shared experiences with our community and our clients.," said Wendy Warrington, Acting CEO of Sober Grid. "Now a member of our team is missing. We're asking our community for their help."
According to the company, Mann texted “911” shortly after leaving the convenience store where he was last seen.
According to the company, Mann texted "911" shortly after leaving the convenience store where he was last seen.

Those with information are encouraged to reach out to LAPD at (213) 486-0260. Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers through their website or via telephone (800) 222-8477.