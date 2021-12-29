Storm Watch:Stormy Weather Returning With Rain, Snow
By CBSLA Staff
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A man was wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at a Northridge home.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Devonshire Street, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

The wounded man was taken by paramedics to a hospital where his condition was not yet known, Aguilar said.

Officers detained a suspect for questioning, she said.

