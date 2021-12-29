ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police Wednesday were investigating after a short pursuit in Fontana ended with the suspects crashing in Ontario, killing both people inside the vehicle.
The Fontana Police Department responded at 4:21 a.m. for a possible vehicle in distress near the train tracks on Slover and Calabash Avenue in Fontana.
Police said a train conductor reported seeing a maroon van that was possibly stuck.
When officers arrived they found a cargo theft in progress. According to the Union Pacific Police Department, they have been dealing with a lot of cargo thefts in the last few weeks.
The suspects then fled in their vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in Ontario after the suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Carnegie ave and Jurupa Street.
The fire department arrived on the scene and pronounced the two occupants in the vehicle, a male and a female Hispanic adult deceased.
While searching the vehicle, officers found evidence of the cargo theft inside.
The investigation is still ongoing.