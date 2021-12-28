LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Weather in the Southland was mostly dry Tuesday ahead of more rain expected to enter the region on Wednesday.
A winter storm watch will take effect late Tuesday night and remain in place until late Thursday night in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.
The National Weather Service says "heavy snow" is possible and elevations above 5,000 feet could get 1 to 3 feet along with winds up to 40 mph.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the NWS. “Some mountain roadways that could be affected by snowfall include Angeles Crest Highway, Mount Baldy Road and Highway 39 in Los Angeles County.”
Rain is expected to start around midnight Tuesday and continue through Thursday.
