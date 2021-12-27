LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the first movie to rake in over $1 billion globally during the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported Monday.
READ MORE: Los Angeles County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert
The movie reached the milestone in 12 days amid the surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.READ MORE: The Go-Go's Postpone West Coast Shows Due To Positive COVID Case
The infectious variant is apparently not keeping movie-goers away. the movie is reportedly continuing to sell out in many theaters nationwide.MORE NEWS: CDC Cuts Recommended Quarantine Time In Half
According to Variety, the film is tied with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark.