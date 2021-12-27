Storm Watch:Winter Storm Warning In Effect From 12 p.m. To Midnight For Mountain Areas
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the first movie to rake in over $1 billion globally during the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported Monday.

Tom Holland attends Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The movie reached the milestone in 12 days amid the surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The infectious variant is apparently not keeping movie-goers away. the movie is reportedly continuing to sell out in many theaters nationwide.

According to Variety, the film is tied with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark.