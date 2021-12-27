SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — According to a report from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, two students on the cross country team at Saugus High School were struck by a vehicle while running on Monday morning.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Alamogordo Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, when the vehicle ran a red light and hit the students who were crossing the road, according to FOX 11.
Both students were transported to a nearby hospital, where their status is currently unconfirmed. Their run was part of a scheduled practice with the cross country team, despite the school being on Winter Break.
The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a woman in her 20’s, stopped and waited on scene to cooperate with authorities.