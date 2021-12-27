HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — According to the official Huntington Beach Police Department Twitter account, HBPD officers reported to the scene of a shooting in Sunset Beach on Monday just prior to 12:30 p.m.
They were initially called to the scene when they received calls of an armed suspect injuring a victim.
Upon their arrival, officers were able to locate the suspect in the shooting. It was then that the officer-involved shooting occurred.
The incident occurred at Third Street and South Pacific Avenue.
As an investigation is ongoing, information made public was limited. One victim and one suspect were transported to nearby medical facilities, with injuries of unknown severity.
The authorities noted that there was no threat to the public, and that no officers were injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.