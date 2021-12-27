LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – According to The Hollywood Reporter, renowned director Jean-Marc Vallee died over Christmas weekend at the age of 58.

He was at his cabin near Quebec City in Canada, when he died suddenly on Sunday. At the time of the report, Vallee’s cause of death was unknown.

Nathan Ross, Vallee’s longtime partner in many projects, issued a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, where he confirmed the tragic death:

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Best known for his work on “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Wild,” and successful HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies,” Vallee was born in Montreal in 1963.

He began his directing career in music videos before releasing his 1995 film “Black List.” That film, which earned nine Genie Awards nominations, given to the best of Canadian cinema, jumpstarted his career. His next critically acclaimed work would come ten years later, when “C.R.A.Z.Y” was released in 2005. The film won 11 Genie Awards.

Vallee’s work on short films is also widely regarded with the successful production of “Stereotypes,” “Les fleurs magiques” and “Magical Words.”

His 2009 film, “The Young Victoria,” was nominated for three Oscars, winning one.

In the time since, he has won countless awards and developed multiple highly-emotional works of art, most notably “Dallas Buyers Club,” which earned three Oscars amongst six nominations. He followed that up with “Wild,” which was nominated for two Oscars.

Vallee’s work with HBO also proved to be wildly successful, earning 29 Primetime Emmy nominations, of which “Big Little Lies” took home eight wins. Both Vallee and Ross had signed a three-year deal with HBO earlier in 2021 for a series of productions.

He is survived by his two children.