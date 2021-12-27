LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More rain and snow is expected to fall across the Southland through New Year’s Eve.
The National Weather Service forecasts a significant rainstorm to enter the area Monday bringing a half to 1 inch of rain in a fast-moving system.
A winter storm warning was issued for 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday for the Los Angeles County mountains — excluding the Santa Monica Range — where heavy snow was expected.
Rain moving down the coast and should be arriving to Southern California just before the noon hour. This is the 1st of 2 storms this week. I have your New Years weekend forecast on @cbsla 430a-7a & 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VveoY7vuNI
— Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) December 27, 2021
Forecasters say areas above 5,000 feet could get up to 10 inches with lighter accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Winds gusts as high as 40 mph were also in the forecast.
Snow levels could drop below 2,500 feet Tuesday, with a dusting in the foothills.
The low levels could affect the major mountain passes like the Grapevine. Drivers were warned to look out for reduced visibility in areas of blowing snow.
Monday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s and 50s before dropping into the 30s in some valley and mountains areas overnight. Antelope Valley could see the high 20s.
The next storm is expected to hit the region from late Tuesday night into Thursday, with another system quickly moving in Friday.
New Year's Day was shaping up to be dry but cool across the region, though the forecast could still change between now and then.
