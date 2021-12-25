WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — The West Covina Police Department is investigating a double shooting that has left one person dead.
Officers responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2600 block of South Azusa Avenue at around 12:51 p.m. When officers arrived they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
