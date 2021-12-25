LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler won’t be suiting up for the Bolts when they square off against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Ekeler, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, announced on his Instagram page on Saturday that he was not making the trip with the team to Houston after testing positive for COVID-19.READ MORE: Holiday Flights Canceled at LAX, Other Airports Due to COVID-19 Issues
With Ekeler out for Week 15, the Chargers will give a lot of carries to Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and Larry Roundtree.READ MORE: Three Members Of K-Pop Sensation BTS Diagnosed With COVID-19
However, it’s unlikely the committee will be able to fill the void left by Ekeler’s absence.MORE NEWS: Rams Place LT Andrew Whitworth On Reserve/COVID-19 List
He leads the Chargers with 789 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns t0 go along with 62 receptions for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. Ekeler was selected as a second alternate for the Pro Bowl, the league announced Wednesday.