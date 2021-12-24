LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After pausing its season on Wednesday to prevent the rise of COVID-19 cases, the National Hockey League is delaying its return to play, postponing all games scheduled for Monday Dec. 27.
SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL delays return to game play by a day; games on Dec. 27 postponed.https://t.co/UX99dQ0tp1 pic.twitter.com/zZRrGjpt7L
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2021
Teams will be allowed to return to practice beginning on Sunday Dec. 26 but the league's original plan to play games beginning on Monday have been scrapped.
The NHL says in a press release it hopes the extra day away from game play will give the league an "adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play."
Monday’s postponement affects both the Kings and Ducks.
Monday's postponement affects both the Kings and Ducks.

Los Angeles was scheduled to face off against the Arizona Coyotes while the Ducks were going to host the San Jose Sharks.