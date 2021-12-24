Storm Watch:Hourly Forecast + Watch The Latest Weather Videos
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting death that took place on the 12000 block of Berendo Avenue in West Athens, minutes away from Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a man shot to death.

The suspect is at large. There is currently no motive or information related to this homicide.

The attack took place at about 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not identified the victim.