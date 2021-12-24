ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Anaheim police Friday released photos of two vehicles they believe fatally struck a homeless woman minutes apart from each other.
A witness who heard the first collision at 2:42 a.m. Thursday on La Palma Avenue at Maple Street went to check on the victim, who appeared to be dead, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
That vehicle, investigators believe, was a silver or gray Ford Ranger, around the 2010 model year, Carringer said, adding that “based on the collision, the Ford Ranger is suspected to have minor to moderate front end damage.”
Then, another vehicle — possibly a newer model, light-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer– also ran over the victim and kept going, he said.
The victim is a 36-year-old homeless woman whose name was withheld until investigators can notify her family, Carringer said.
Anaheim police traffic investigators urged anyone with any information regarding the traffic crashes to call them at 714-765-1474.
