LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Holiday stress levels intensified when a fight broke out between two men on a Delta Airlines flight going from LA to Memphis.
Video obtained by TMZ shows two men fighting in the middle of the cabin.
According to one eyewitness who spoke with TMZ, one of the men appeared to be drinking. He was loud and was not keeping his mask on, which upset other passengers.
When another man made a snark remark, a fight broke out.
Other passengers got in the middle to break up the fight. There was no delay or interruption in the flight’s destination to Memphis.
Neither of the men were detained.
On Friday afternoon, Delta Airlines released a statement to CBSLA, claiming it is investigating the incident.
“Safety is always our No. 1 priority and while unruly passenger incidents are rare, there is no place for them on our aircraft or in our airports,” Delta Airlines said in the press release.