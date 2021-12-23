SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – A large tree crashed down in Silver Lake, east of Sunset Boulevard on Hamilton Way.

The massive tree toppled down in a widely populated area, amongst several homes, but no injuries were reported.
An extensive amount of damage is considered to have happened to both homes and vehicles in the area, and cleanup may take some time to complete.