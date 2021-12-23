HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s iconic Musso & Frank Grill will remain closed through the holiday season due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, restaurant owners announced Thursday.
Owner Mark Echeverria cited the "explosive rate of spread" of the infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the reason for the closure.
“As a result, the owners and management of The Musso & Frank Grill feel that, in the best interest of safety for our guests, the community and our team, the responsible course of action for us right now is to pause all operations.”
Echeverria said doors will remain closed "until after the holidays."
“We truly hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday season and we look forward to seeing you all in just a few short weeks,” he wrote.
During the pandemic, the restaurant launched an employee relief fund to help cover health insurance and other living expenses for its employees. Loyal patrons donated more than $100,000 to help the furloughed employees.
