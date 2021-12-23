SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBSLA) – Following several hours of closure, the roadway was opened just prior to 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Highway 101 was closed indefinitely due to flooding after hours of rainfall in the area.
The 1o1 Southbound, from Santa Rosa Street to Osos Street, was closed until officials are able to reopen the portion of the road, where roadwork was underway as of 4 p.m. on Thursday evening.
According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, over a foot of water was reported on the roadway due to a backed up drain.