LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles officials Wednesday reminded Angelenos of the city’s Christmas tree recycling program that helps residents properly dispose of their trees after the holidays.
To have a Christmas tree turned into compost and mulch at no cost, residents can chop their tree into smaller pieces and put them into their green bin.READ MORE: Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To COVID Concerns
Trees can also be left on the curb if a bulky item pickup is scheduled. Residents can schedule the pickup through MYLA311 or 1-800-773-2489.READ MORE: Big Rig Crash Halts Traffic on I-5 Near Sylmar, Lanes Now Reopened
Trees can also be delivered to a designated LAFD station, including Fire Stations 3, 21, 28, 29, 36, 44, 64, 65, 77, 81, 88, 94, and 106.
Those in multi-family buildings are asked to place their trees curbside on trash collection day. All decorations, tinsel and stands should be removed.MORE NEWS: Voluntary Evacuation Warning Issued For Thursday In Bond Fire Burn Area
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)