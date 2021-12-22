SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A big rig has overturned on I-5 next to California State Route 14 forcing authorities to shut down a lane of traffic for an unknown duration.
All traffic has been diverted onto the southbound and northbound truck lanes.
California Highway Patrol issued a SIG Alert at 3:24 p.m. and promptly arrived at the scene at 3:25 p.m.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.