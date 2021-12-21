MONROVIA (CBSLA) – As a strong winter storm heads toward the southland, people who live near the Bobcat Fire burn scar are keeping a close eye on how the incoming weather is developing.

So far, no warnings have been issued ahead of the rainfall, but county and city crews are gearing up to respond.

With the damage to Canyon Park after last week’s rain, residents in the area, as well as residents in other neighborhoods, who escaped major debris flows are hoping for the same this time around.

“I think we might be a little nervous being that it’s so quick, within a week after,” said Monrovia resident Angela Post.

Post is feeling a bit on edge ahead of the second storm in just over a week. She and family are among the many who live in the hills of Monrovia, near where the Bobcat Fire burned in September 2020.

Rainfall last week sent mud and debris flowing into Monrovia Canyon Park, damaging roads and causing a water main break. For the most part, surrounding neighborhoods escaped damage and county public works officers are expecting the same this with this storm.

“We’re not expecting that this upcoming storm will trigger any phase alerts for mud or debris flow, but we are watching the Monrovia area, the San Gabriel Valley, as well as the Antelope Valley where there was the Lake Fire,” said Kerjon Lee, the Los Angeles County Public Works Public Information Officer.

According to public works, it takes about five years for a burn area to improve and nearby communities should remain vigilant with each storm.

Post said that she’s hopeful the storm won’t dampen the Christmas holiday.

“We feel pretty confident in our city officials and the departments here that if it was any kind of risk, they would make it mandatory and, of course, we’d follow their recommendations and leave,” Post said.

LA County Fire said that as of now, there are no major areas of concern, though officials did say they will make a decision later this evening about whether or not to update staffing levels.