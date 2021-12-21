LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a suspect who stole several packages off the porch of a Reseda home last week.
The burglary occurred Friday.
A Ring security camera provided to CBSLA by the victim caught footage of two different delivery drivers dropping off packages at the door. Both drivers knocked on the door, but no one was home.
The video then shows the suspect surveying the area, approaching the home and taking both packages.
Porch pirates are a common sight during the holiday season. Experts advise to either have your packages delivered to a neighbor who is home or request a pickup time with the carrier.