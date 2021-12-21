BEL AIR (CBSLA) — One suspect was arrested in a burglary at a hillside Bel Air mansion Monday evening.
The burglary was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Bel Air Road, according to Los Angeles police.
One suspect was arrested, police said. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.
No injuries were reported. The exact circumstances of the break-in were unclear.
The home in question was once listed as the most expensive in the U.S., hitting the market at a jaw-dropping listing price of $250 million. It was eventually sold for a fraction of that, $94 million.