LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid growing daily case rates of COVID-19 and increased hospitalizations, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Tuesday that the state will require healthcare workers to get a booster shot.
The announcement came on his social media channels with the post on Twitter saying, “California will require healthcare works to get a COVID-19 booster. Omicron is spreading rapidly and we must do all we can to keep staff at hospitals and medical facilities healthy and safe to protect Californians during a potential winter surge.”READ MORE: Both Directions Of PCH Closed At Big Rock After Fatal Collision
Full details of the mandate are expected to be released during a formal announcement Wednesday at a COVID testing site in Alameda County.READ MORE: Remaining Performances Of 'A Christmas Carol' At Ahmanson Theatre Canceled Due To COVID
According to the governor’s office, Newsom will also announce “new state actions to protect Californians amid increasing COVID-19 case rates and
hospitalizations.”
The state in August issued a first-in-the-nation requirement for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate required them to receive their second dose by Sept. 30.
MORE NEWS: Residents Near Bobcat Fire Burn Scar Brace For Yet Another Storm With Potential Debris and Mud Flows
California will require healthcare workers to get a COVID-19 booster.
Omicron is spreading rapidly and we must do all we can to keep staff at hospitals and medical facilities healthy and safe to protect Californians during a potential winter surge.
More to come tomorrow.
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 22, 2021
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)