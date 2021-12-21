LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The seats at SoFi Stadium were filled by the masked-up masses for the rescheduled Los Angeles Rams game as the NFL and the world pivoted with the rise in COVID cases.

“I just go as it is, day by day, because every day is a different thing, you know,” said fan Eric Ramirez.

With proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required to enter the stadium, Ramirez did not hesitate to go to the game however, other fans spent the game a bit more anxious.

“I kept my mask on the whole time,” said fan Donesia Gause. “I actually learned my way around the stadium today because I was avoiding crowds.”

Other fans were just glad they could watch live sports again after games were closed to the public last year. However, with the rise in cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, some are scared that the games will once again be closed to the public.

“We don’t want to see another interruption especially this close to the end of the season,” said fan Gil Zendejas.

Professional sports have been ravaged by new cases with NHL delaying its season for one week and the NBA postponing five separate games. On Monday alone 51 NFL players were put on the COVID reserve list as they went through health and safety protocols.

“The NFL is a kind of microcosm of where we are as a country and they’re hoping to get through the holidays and hopefully have a great 2022,” said NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano. “Here’s to hoping they can get there and we can have a Super Bowl, Super Bowl 56, coming up on February 13.”

Super Bowl 56 is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium this year.

“A lot of stuff changing,” said fan Andy Almada “Just hope that we’re safe about everything, I know we gotta keep the economy going and the game.”