LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NFL named a slew of players named to Pro Bowl squads early on Monday.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, scheduled for February 6, is the NFL’s version of an All-Star Game, like that of the MLB, NBA and NHL.

For a player to earn a spot on one of the two rosters, he must be voted in by a panel of fans, players and coaches. Each particular demographic counts for one-third of the player’s voting totals.

In all, 80 players will be selected.

Per ESPN, the first players named were Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams.

This is Kupp’s first Pro Bowl selection in his fifth NFL season, he currently leads the NFL in three major receiving categories – yards (1,489), touchdowns (13) and receptions (113).

Donald, on the other hand, just received his eighth straight Pro Bowl selection, in yet another outstanding year in the future Hall of Famer’s career. He has 10 sacks on the season, and just recently set the Rams’ franchise record for career sacks with 95.5.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, the NFL also announced a group of players from both teams that earned a spot. They did the same for the late game on Monday evening, between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

The full-list of players who were named as early additions to the Pro Bowl rosters:

Joel Bitonio, offensive lineman; Cleveland Browns (4th selection)

Tom Brady, quarterback; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15th selection)

Nick Chubb, running back; Cleveland Browns (3rd selection)

A.J. Cole III, punter, Las Vegas Raiders (1st selection)

Dalvin Cook, running back; Minnesota Vikings (3rd selection)

Maxx Crosby, defensive end; Las Vegas Raiders (1st selection)

Aaron Donald, defensive tackle; Los Angeles Rams (8th selection)

Myles Garrett, defensive end; Cleveland Browns (3rd selection)

Jakeem Grant Sr., return specialist; Chicago Bears (1st selection)

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver; Minnesota Vikings (2nd selection)

Travis Kelce, tight end; Kansas City Chiefs (7th selection)

Cooper Kupp, wide receiver; Los Angeles Rams (1st selection)

Denzel Perryman, line backer; Las Vegas Raiders (1st selection)

Robert Quinn, line backer; Chicago Bears (3rd selection)

Harrison Smith, safety; Minnesota Vikings (6th selection)

Jonathan Taylor, running back; Indianapolis Colts (1st selection)

Wyatt Teller, offensive lineman; Cleveland Browns (1st selection)

Denzel Ward, cornerback; Cleveland Browns (2nd selection)

The rest of the Pro Bowl roster will be announced at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday.