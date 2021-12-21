LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person is dead after a collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
According to the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department, all lanes of traffic have been closed at Big Rock. LASD recommends drivers take an alternate route as it is unknown when the highway will reopen.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls of a collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle at about 4:20 p.m. First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.