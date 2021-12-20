WHITTIER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s help locating a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing from Whittier on Monday.
Julia Skye Portugal de Aguilar was last seen around 7:15 a.m. in the 12900 block of Racimo Drive, according to the LASD.
She was described as Hispanic, standing 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair.
Aguilar was last seen wearing a beige T-shirt and was driving a green 2005 Toyota Camry with the California license plate SNCT784.
Anyone with information on Aguilar's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
