SAN ANTONIO (CBSLA) — In Paul George’s first game back, the San Antonio Spurs dominated the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, 116-92 giving them their third straight loss.

A sprained elbow sidelined George for five games. In his return, Geroge led the Clippers in scoring by far with 25 points on 8 of 18 overall shooting. His supporting cast struggled to muster up any offense, as the next highest scorer, Ivica Zubac finished with 12 points. Zubac also recoded a double-double grabbing 12 boards.

Despite Zubac’s 12 rebounds, the Spurs dominated the glass raking in 67 total rebounds compared to the Clippers’ 43. The Spurs got dominated the offensive glass with 23 offensive rebounds, more than double the Clippers’ nine.

A red-hot Dejounte Murray torched Los Angeles recording his third triple-double in five games with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. The Spurs also dominated down low scoring 68 points in the paint, more than half of their overall points. Jakob Poeltl scored all of his field goals within the paint, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Spurs controlled the lead for all but the opening minutes of the game, scoring 35 points in the first quarter. The Clippers started out slow and continued to be slow the entire game, scoring only 17 points in the third quarter.

The Spurs led as much as 30 points. The Clippers look to rebound from this rout in their next game on Dec. 22 against the Sacramento Kings.