POMONA (CBSLA) – Pomona College has issued a statement to all staff, students and faculty in regards to the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers spiking all over the United States.
As numbers in Los Angeles County alone have more than tripled over the span of a week, Pomona College will require anyone planning to return to campus for the upcoming semester to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
They set a deadline of January 18, with the Spring semester set to begin the same day.
The institution sent a message to the entire college community, from President G. Gabrielle Starr and other university administrators. That message stated:
“As we wish all of you a joyful and restorative break, we are also preparing for the new challenges posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and are working to do everything possible to create conditions for a safe and successful spring semester. We need your help to stay on course. The scientific data shows significant benefits associated with the available booster vaccines. Whether you are a student, staff or faculty member, please get your COVID-19 booster right when you become eligible.”
While not immediately available, the university plans to release additional information on exemptions, both medical and religious, in coming months.
